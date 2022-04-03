The series of Marvel produced by Netflix They were removed from the platform on February 28. However, it has already been confirmed that they will become available in the streaming of DisneyPlus.

However, there was a lot of uncertainty as to whether they would be recognized as canon of the events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. This doubt has been cleared after the official Marvel website published the biography of Daredevilin which he recounts the events of each series and then connects it with the end of the spider trilogy in “Spider-Man: no way home”.

Charlie Cox plays Daredevil. Photo: Netflix.

How do Netflix’s Marvel series join the MCU?

According to the official biography of Daredevil/Matt Murdock, published on the official website of Marvel Studios, the events that occurred in the movie “Spider-Man: no way home” are recognized:

“Sometime later, Matt was hired as a lawyer to defend Peter Parker, as Peter had been publicly denounced as Spider-Man and charged with Mysterio’s murder. Although Peter was legally cleared of any wrongdoing, Matt warned him that he would still have to face the court of public opinion, advising Harold “Happy” Hogan to hire a good lawyer. As if on cue, a protester threw a brick through the Parkers’ apartment window in support of Mysterio. Fortunately, due to his heightened senses, Matt was able to catch the brick before it hurt anyone inside. When asked by Peter how he was able to do that, Matt claimed it was because he was a very good lawyer and he left it at that.”

This news undoubtedly makes the millions of Marvel fans happy, who expected that what was seen in series like “Jessica Jones”, “Iron Fist”, “Luke Cage” or “The Defenders” would be part of the official chronology despite the adult rating of said series.