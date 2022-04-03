President Volodímir Zelenski will address the Spanish parliamentarians this Tuesday in a videoconference calculated to the millimeter: from thirty minutes for obvious security reasons to the interventions of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the head of Parliament, Meritxell Batet , required by the Ukrainian leader himself. There is a rundown for the entire act. And if he follows the pattern of previous speeches, Zelensky is likely to be epic, grateful, demanding and make a new request to the West to increase his involvement with Ukraine. Just as he referred to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor in his address to the US congressmen, to the battle of Verdun with the French or to the Berlin Wall before the Bundestag, rumors circulate that his exhibition in the Spanish Chamber will include a allusion to the Civil War as the closest reference to the inhumanity that occurs in his country.

Direct messages that everyone understands, especially on Telegram and Twitter, where the kyiv government is managed. Spontaneity does not exist in this other war being waged in the field of image, gestures and digital networks. In spaces where there are no grays, only white and black. That Zelensky’s message sinks in is a logical consequence of the tremendous punishment that Russia inflicts on Ukraine. Then there is his ability as a communicator denouncing the ruin, the death of civilians, the irreversible affliction for the deceased children, the thirst of those trapped and the tragedy of four million displaced people.

But there is another motivation for his speech to have shocking effects: Zelensky today represents the universal hero. The small individual who gave up fleeing to fight with honor and courage against the oppression of the giant. And this is valuable material in the viral world. When US President Joe Biden offered to evacuate him and his family, he replied: “I need ammunition, not a trip.” And the phrase was printed in the following days on thousands of T-shirts.

It is thanks to this substratum that things happen like the fact that the French rulers were reprimanded for the hesitation of their industry to cut off relations with Russia and Renault immediately shelved its business in that country. The German Chancellery was reproached for its historical refusal to supply weapons to nations at war and not only became a shock that has transformed the Government of Olaf Scholz into one of the main suppliers of military equipment to Ukraine but has also dragged other countries traditionally ‘neutral’ such as Finland, Sweden and Norway –in this case, breaking a rule in force since 1959–, which have delivered thousands of weapons and 35,000 anti-tank mines to kyiv. An arsenal that allows the Ukrainians to continue responding to the offensive and expose the Russian Army.

Despite the siege and persecution, Zelensky has managed to keep a qualified communication team by his side. When he won the elections in 2019, he brought with him dozens of writers, producers and other professionals from his television company Kvartal 95 (the name refers to the neighborhood where he was born). Some reports revealed that he named up to thirty public officials linked to his company, including the attorney general and the director of the secret services, who entrusted Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend, an executive of Kvartal 95 and his shadow in the can.

Within the maelstrom of appointments after the start of his term, Andriy Borisovich Yermak, a film producer and also director of the audiovisual company, was appointed head of the presidential office in February 2020 and government negotiator with Russia. Also in that delicate structure linked to relations with Moscow is Sergei Sivojo, ‘showman’ and adviser on Donbas. A current member of the National Security Council, Sivojo has participated in prisoner swap operations with the Kremlin. Within the Foreign Intelligence service, Zelensky chose a ‘fan’ from his ‘Servant of the People’ series. And the person in charge of the information policy of the Executive and second presidential adviser is a scriptwriter of this comedy, Yuriy Kostyuk.

T-shirts and sweatshirts



It is some of these television colleagues, and network experts such as the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mijaelo Fedorov, who help him in his speeches or in his public appearances, according to different international media. Fedorov is the author of a commercial boycott campaign by sending thousands of letters to corporations and organizations not to work with Russian companies and one of the architects of spreading the message that the Kremlin will not settle for invading Ukraine but will the whole of Europe ‘is under threat’. The equipment has been managed so that no one knows how many casualties there are among the Ukrainian troops while magnifying Russian losses every morning.

Words and aesthetics are careful. Zelensky and his vice president, Iryna Vereshchuk, one of the most stylish women in the country, have swapped the suits for military-style T-shirts and sweatshirts in a gesture of empathy with the population. Vereshchuk, who many compare to Hillary Clinton, is another example of courage. She lives locked up in a shelter in kyiv, away from her son and her husband, who is a special operations soldier.

Graduated in Law and International Studies, the vice president has been a professor of Political Science, deputy and commissioner for the separatist conflict. Like her, Foreign Minister Dmitri Kuleba, another active player in this war, does not come from Kvartal 95 or its orbit, but is a professional politician. At 40 years old -he will turn 41 on the 19th-, he has an extensive diplomatic record since joining the ministry in 2003. A decade later he left office due to disagreements with President Víktor Yanukovych, participated in the Maidan protests and he returned to the cabinet in 2014 shortly after the crisis in Donbas began.

His role has been key in Zelensky’s attempts to secure Ukraine’s accession to the EU. He has served as permanent representative to the Council of Europe and maintains a complementary role as an expert in digital diplomacy and strategic communications. In an interview, Kuleba highlighted Brussels’ speed in applying sanctions to Russia and blamed it on the convincing work carried out by the Ukrainian government with community partners months before Vladimir Putin declared the invasion last February.

brave and effective



There is already an avalanche of value judgments from Zelensky’s public interventions. His honest, courageous, emotional and at the same time gimmicky speech endows him with humanity, respect and empathy, although critics attribute an excessive weight of script tricks to him. They also seem to appreciate a ‘quasi-radical’ angle that he shares with Dmitri Kuleba, the minister who often plays the ‘bad cop’ and throws the worst blame at NATO, the US, Germany and the EU. Both have insistently demanded the direct involvement of the allies in the fight with Russia, knowing that this will plunge the planet into a third world war. And there has been no lack of information manipulation or other tricks about the US or Poland to seek their involvement in the country’s air defense, despite knowing the “nuclear threat” derived from a global conflict.

Zelenski arrived at the head of the Government in 2019 in the most unique way possible. His series ‘Servidor del Pueblo’, in which he plays a professor critical of power who ends up becoming president, premiered its third season promotion to coincide with the pre-election campaign. The homonymous party immediately emerged, fiction blended with reality and the actor won an overwhelming victory with 73% of the votes and 245 of 424 seats in Parliament.

The candidate promised to fight corruption and the power of the oligarchs, improve infrastructure and solve the crisis in Donbas. On May 20, 2020, he dissolved Parliament with a couple of sentences tailored to his character. “People who serve the people must come to power” and “we did not start this war, but it is up to us to finish it.” The bite turned out, however, too big for a neophyte cabinet, bogged down in a difficult economic reality and alone to be able to create a great political coalition against corruption. Within a year, wear and tear had cost him 24 points of support.

Analysts consider him a consistent man, loyal to his people, educated and with principles who is now revealing a heroic determination, but who at the time paid for the inexperience of the position and has the defect of seeing life as a spectacle. One of his first state efforts was to help Tom Cruise look for locations in the Ukraine. His current mission is to save life and stop a war. The man who said “I’m a normal guy who comes to break the system” now knows the worst of him.