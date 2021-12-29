The fanaticism that the superhero movies It is getting bigger and bigger and in this new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) it is expected that other characters new and old glories of the cinema like Ghost Rider will be integrated. The fans, for the moment, have chosen their favorite to interpret it: Norman reedus, the American actor who played Daryl in the smash hit series The walking dead.

Twitter campaign

It all started with rumors from the studio itself, considering it as the new Ghost Rider. Given this, Norman Reedus fans, who have thousands on their social networks for the success of The Walking Dead, started a massive campaign in Twitter, This to such a degree that the actor paid attention and began to distribute likes to the tweets that they proposed as the new ghost motorcyclist and even ended up sharing a gif of himself, in the famous series that made him famous, riding a motorcycle and the networks went crazy.

Other Marvel Characters

Marvel will be in its supernatural dimension little by little. In the Blade series, the vampire-human hybrid starring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Black Knight, a character from Kit Harington (Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow) in Eternals, the Moon Knight and the adaptation of Werewolf by Night.

If these projects exist, it would not be illogical for Ghost Rider to join them, an antihero who sells his soul to Mephisto and acquire superhuman abilities in return. It should be remembered that he played Johnny blaze (Ghost Rider) on the screens the endless Nicolas Cage, and apparently Norman Reedus seems to be the only favorite – so far.