The Madrid from Ancelotti left such a good taste in the mouth after his great game in San Mamés, which has been a very long week for the madridista due to the desire to see him again deploy his footballing power on the pitch. Let’s not forget that in Cathedral the leader had up to 11 casualties, between COVID and injuries, so now expectations cannot be more promising. Fingers crossed, but pending the latest results of the PCR carried out on the squad upon their return, in principle Ancelotti will be able to have all his men for this 2022 that appears full of illusions and titles in sight …

Starting with that Saudi Super Cup, which the whites already conquered in the edition held two years ago after knocking down the Valencia and to Athletics of Cholo. Now, the route is even more exciting because in the semifinals he will have to be measured Barcelona of the overrated ‘Xavi effect’, which would follow later in case of victory or again the troop of Simeone or the Athletic from Marcelino. Come on, that would be a super title to which Carletto He has already cast his eye on him convinced that his squad is capable of winning everything. But before that, the Italian has set himself the goal of adding the six points that will be played against him. Getafe and the Valencia. The league You have to win it as soon as possible to start preparing calmly for the double duel at the summit against him. PSG of Mbappé, Messi and Ramos …