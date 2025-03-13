Only new generations will not remember Rex, the German shepherd That this race was fashionable, causing thousands of homes worldwide to want to share life with this loyal and intelligent four -legged companion. All thanks to the series Rex, a different policeman.

Since its premiere in 1994, the show It became a television phenomenon that transcended borders and left an indelible mark on popular culture. The Austrian series, which narrated The adventures of a German shepherd at the service of the Vienna Policenot only kept millions of spectators with their research plots, but also renewed interest in this canine breed worldwide.

Created in Austria, the original series remained in antenna until 2004, at which time Italy took the witness with Rex: The return (2008-2015), moving the action to Rome. But the story was not there. Subsequently, Canada reimagined the story with Hudson & Rex, which since 2019 tells a contemporary version set in San Juan de Terranova.

Throughout its different versions, Rex’s essence has remained immutable: unwavering loyalty between the dog and his human partner, the combination of drama and humor, and a charismatic German shepherd who solves crimes with his smell and agility.

The leading dogs behind the myth

Although it is true that German shepherds are incredible dogs with some skills capable of helping state security forces and forceswe should not forget that the series is fiction and that, after the role of four -legged heroes, several dogs have been.

In the Austrian version, The first dog to assume the paper was holy von haus zieglmayer, who starred in the first 66 episodes. After his death, Rhett Butler took over, ensuring the continuity of the character until the end of the series in 2004.

In the Italian adaptation, a German shepherd named Aki was in charge of giving life to Rex, while in the Canadian version, Diesel von Burgimwald assumed the role until His recent death Because of cancer. Curiously, Diesel was a distant cousin of Santo, the first rex of the original series.

The impact on the popularity of German shepherds

The success of Rex, a different policeman And its adaptations not only consolidated its status as one of the most beloved police series of television, but also generated a significant impact on the demand of German shepherdsas is the case every time a dog breed appears on television or in the cinema.

After the issuance of the series, the interest in this breed experienced remarkable resurgence, especially in Europe and Latin America. Many spectators were attracted to the intelligence, nobility and skills of these dogswhich led to an increase in its acquisition.

However, this phenomenon also brought a warning: German shepherds They require training, exercise and an adequate environment for their development. The fascination with Rex’s character led many families to adopt dogs without being prepared to meet their needs, a problem that animal protection organizations have tried to mitigate with awareness campaigns on other occasions with races such as dalmatics or collies.

In any case, it is clear that, more than 30 years after its premiere, Rex, a different policeman It is still remembered with love for television fans and dogs. The combination of action, comedy and A charismatic four -legged protagonist made this production a classicreaffirming the eternal connection between humans and dogs.

Today, the image of Rex remains synonymous with loyalty, cunning and courage, Remembering that, beyond fiction, dogs will always be man’s best friends.