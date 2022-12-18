The Argentine goalkeeper, awarded the golden glove as the best of the tournament, became the protagonist of a very inelegant show. and it is not the first time

A won World Cup, spectacular saves, a provocative attitude. Even too much. Emiliano Martinez, keeper of the Argentina goal was awarded the golden glove as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

A gold glove that he, in a very unelegant and sporty way, used to make a vulgar gesture. There are those who tell the address of who booed him during the match. Whatever the reason, after winning a world final he really didn’t feel the need.

Infantino and Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, fell silent after awarding the goalkeeper. The 30-year-old from Mar del Plata, who plays for Aston Villa, then corrected his aim, sucking his thumb before joining his teammates in the world celebration.

It’s not the first time — It is not the first time that the Aston Villa player has become the protagonist of this “goliardata”. Even in the 2021 America’s Cup award ceremony, having received the award for best goalkeeper of the tournament, he made more or less the same gesture. See also Marc Martínez, at his crossroads

But the trophy was, so to speak, less manageable. Social euphoria for los hinchas Argentines who have gone out of their way to post the two photos en masse:

“El Dibu Martinez has done it again!”. In the meantime, he admits that it’s the climate that drives him crazy: “Generally I’m a very calm guy – he said some time ago during an interview in his country -. But when the adrenaline rises, I transform myself. My wife sometimes he yells at me and says, ‘How can you be so different on and off the pitch!’It’s adrenaline, honey.

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 20:30)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Martinezs #rude #gesture #slip #important #day