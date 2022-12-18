The world champion coach: “All those who dream of playing for the Argentine national team should take an example from these guys”

Another Lionel on top of the world. The spotlights are taken – obviously – by almost all Lionel Messi, but this third World Cup also bears the signature of Lionel Scaloni. Seleccion, Albiceleste and for some time now also “Scaloneta”: this is how the Argentine national football team is called, honoring the name of its coach.

The first words — “With all the criticism we’ve received so far, I want to tell people to enjoy this victory – the coach exulted after the award ceremony, words collected by the Argentine newspaper El Clarin -. All those who have the dream of playing for the Argentine national team do what they have these guys did. It’s a shame we suffered so much today, but this team is capable of suffering.”

Reaction — See also F3 | Barcelona Test, Day 2: Collet finishes at the top Scaloni is still struggling to realize what happened: “I don’t realize it yet, but it’s fantastic to be world champion – this team always reacts. The credit goes entirely to the boys. It’s an incredible group. Everyone gets stronger when there’s ‘is trust’. Then, to the microphones of Rai Sport: “I am grateful for the support of my family. If my father could see me, and I think he is doing it… He and my mother taught me never to give up, under any circumstances. Even when you don’t win, it’s important to have given everything”.

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 21:04)

