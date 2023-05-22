Among the blues protagonists in the pre-World Cup test of the Mare Nostrum. In Montecarlo, the world champion Nicolò Martinenghi scores a double: first in the 100 breaststroke he fends off the Lithuanian Sidlauskas (Lit) 1’00″53 and the Japanese Watanabe (Gia) 1’00″69 in 1’00″006; then in the elimination sprint tournament he won the 50 breaststroke, going down to 27”02 and beating the same Lithuanian again. Lisa Angiolini is the best in the 200 breaststroke in 2’26”07: beaten by Ceballos (Arg) 2’27”33 and Urzainqui (Spa) 2’29”82. Thomas Ceccon, world champion and world record holder of the 100m backstroke (won yesterday), in the comparison of the 50m dolphin he finally touches in 22”87, just 2 cents more than the American Michael Andrew. The driver from Vicenza is close to his Italian record of 22″79, achieved at the World Championships in Budapest. His is also the third world time trial of 2023.