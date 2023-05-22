We are one week away from the end of the tournament Closing 2023 and we have a new champion of the Mexican First Division championship and the rival of Club Pachuca for him Champion of Champions.
Although since last year the information was released about what the dates of the two tournaments of the year would be like, there are still some doubts and in recent days part of the rare calendar that we will have in the next soccer semester was leaked, which will have a pause almost a month.
The next tournament will begin on Friday, June 30, but will stop just a few days later, so that the 18 clubs travel to the United States to play the League Cupa tournament in which, for the first time, all the teams that belong to the First Division of Mexican soccer will participate.
The League Cup It will conclude on August 19, and it will be after that date when the soccer contest resumes.
The MX League determined in the same way the dates on which the game will be played Opening 2023 which will be the second of the following year and which will have the Leagues Cup 2023 with Major League Soccer in the middle.
The tournament will begin on June 30, 2023 and the final is scheduled for December 17, as long as a Liga MX club does not attend the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.
There will be three double days and it stops three times for FIFA dates, one in September, another in October and one last in November.
These are some of the details of the calendar that we will have the following semester, however, it is worth mentioning that Liga MX has not yet revealed the exact dates of the regular phase days, as well as the repechage and Liguilla.
