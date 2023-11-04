The message, with the motto ‘Martín cannot alone’, soon spread to the entire society of the Region of Murcia and many corners of the country. For several months many people dedicated themselves to the family in numerous charity events. «He has gone in peace, calm, being with us and without suffering a single minute. The last seven months that we have lived are a gift and today also begins our new path and our fight stronger than ever,” explained a family member when Martín died last June.

“Our commitment as a foundation is to provide weapons to those heroes in white coats who have our full support,” said Isabel, Martín’s mother, when she recalled the beginning of her son’s illness, the protagonist of life in El Mirador today. from Bittersweet. “My son was very happy living here,” she remarked.

In Molina de Segura they have not forgotten him and even less so in the El Mirador de Agridulce urbanization, where his family resides. This Saturday afternoon, the renovation works of the Mirador de Agridulce Municipal Park were inaugurated, which from now on will be called Martín Álvarez Muelas, next to the access roundabout to Avenida de las Veredas and Avenida Río Mandeo. The mayor of Molina de Segura, José Ángel Alfonso, and the councilor for Municipal Works and Public Roads, Sergio Bernal, attended, along with other councilors from the Municipal Corporation. «This public space – pointed out the first mayor – is dedicated to the memory of the boy Martín Álvarez Muelas (2014-2023), at the initiative of the Molina de Segura City Council, as a testimony of recognition of his fight for life, an example of a noble heart. and human values.

The president of the urban planning entity, Rosa Roda, emphasized the interest that both the new Corporation and the previous one have placed in carrying out these works, which also serve as a tribute to a child who has been a reference in the fight for life until his last day.

Likewise, Martín’s brother, Rafael, reiterated the importance of continuing to work on childhood cancer research. “You all have it very much in mind,” he indicated in reference to the residents of the Mirador de Agridulce.

The mayor highlighted that “this afternoon’s event has a double meaning. On the one hand, we remodeled a public space that had reached the end of its useful life and was very deteriorated. It was necessary and fair to act on it so that it can be used safely by the children of this urbanization. On the other hand, and most importantly, we paid a well-deserved tribute to a brave man, to a being who gave us a lesson in courage and the fight for life. We owed this to Martín. Many people were at his side in his fight, and today this space of play, of hope, of future, of memory, will bear his name so that we will never forget him. We will not forget his example. That is why it is an act of justice.” He also announced that a publicly owned nursery school is planned to be built in the urbanization that will bear Martín’s name.