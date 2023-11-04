You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Mouth vs. Fluminense. Valentini’s attack on Ganso.
@ElVARCentral, taken from TV
Mouth vs. Fluminense. Valentini’s attack on Ganso.
The Boca player had an action against Ganso. Wílmar Roldán left him on the field.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Fluminense went into half-time in the Copa Libertadores final with a 1-0 lead against Boca Juniors, in a match played at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
A goal from the Argentine Germán Ezequiel Cano, Known in Colombia for his time at Deportivo Pereira and, above all, for Independiente Medellín, he has the Brazilian team at the top.
The first stage had a great controversy, an action in the Boca area that ended with a header from Nicolás Valentini, a player for the Xeneize club, to Paulo Henrique Ganso.
The ball was not in play when the action occurred, so the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan He did not sanction the foul. And the VAR, led by Chilean Juan Lara, did not call the center back to review either.
❌ Red forgiven? VAR Juan Lara did not call Wilmar Roldán for this headbutt by Valentini against Paulo Ganso. The Boca player attacks the rival from one moment to the next, an impact that hits the chest but also bounces off the player’s face #Liberators pic.twitter.com/gUJF5jI3sY
— The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) November 4, 2023
Valentini continued in the game without being cautioned.
SPORTS
More Sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#controversy #Libertadores #final #Valentini #expulsion #Video