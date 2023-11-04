Fluminense went into half-time in the Copa Libertadores final with a 1-0 lead against Boca Juniors, in a match played at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

A goal from the Argentine Germán Ezequiel Cano, Known in Colombia for his time at Deportivo Pereira and, above all, for Independiente Medellín, he has the Brazilian team at the top.

The first stage had a great controversy, an action in the Boca area that ended with a header from Nicolás Valentini, a player for the Xeneize club, to Paulo Henrique Ganso.

The ball was not in play when the action occurred, so the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan He did not sanction the foul. And the VAR, led by Chilean Juan Lara, did not call the center back to review either.

❌ Red forgiven? VAR Juan Lara did not call Wilmar Roldán for this headbutt by Valentini against Paulo Ganso. The Boca player attacks the rival from one moment to the next, an impact that hits the chest but also bounces off the player’s face #Liberators pic.twitter.com/gUJF5jI3sY — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) November 4, 2023

Valentini continued in the game without being cautioned.

