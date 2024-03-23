by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sprint Portimão, Martin is satisfied with the podium

For once, Jorge Martin doesn't raise his voice in a Sprint. Indeed, in Portimão, the Spaniard not only had to settle for third place, but also suffered a bad and decisive overtaking from Marc Marquez in turn 5: one of those that the #89 usually gives, especially on Saturdays; and which he actually gave, right to his compatriot, in turn 13, only to then see the courtesy returned at the end.

Martin's words

The Ducati Pramac team rider, however, is fine with third place: “It was a complicated day, making the podium isn't bad. Already on the 3rd/4th lap I started to feel the vibrations again. I was suffering with Maverick in front because the pressure increased a lot, on the penultimate lap I made the only mistake of the whole race and Marc got two-three tenths closer. I thought he would try to overtake, but not at that pointbut I was struggling there, Turn 5 wasn't great for me all weekend“, this is the comment of Martinator to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“I made some good overtakings and I'm happy with that“, he continued. “In the last corner I couldn't get close enough to Maverick to then try to overtake in turn 1, it was difficult because the Aprilia was good there. Even exiting slow corners I saw that it had good traction. I think it was good to have done laps behind him to be able to learn for tomorrow“.

“Today the vibrations that I hadn't felt all weekend returned to the bike, I suffered a lot in the race. It's a shame I couldn't overtake Maverick, but I was too on the limit to do it. I felt stronger than him, and even though the start was a disaster I managed to stay in front“