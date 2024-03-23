Mysidia is also the homeland of Tomberry one of the most iconic creatures of the series, who will return in Final Fantasy 16 in the form of a terrifying and challenging opponent, capable of ambushing players during exploration.

As for the latter, Mysidia is hidden in the northern territories of Storm and presents itself as a lush oasis. Why this area is not affected by the curse of the Plague is one of the mysteries that the DLC will answer. Also, since it is located in the northern lands, this area will also have a strong narrative connection with Jill Warrick .

During the panel dedicated to the DLC The Rising Tide Of Final Fantasy 16 of PAX East, new details have been shared about Leviathan the powerful Eikon of water, and Mysidia, the new area that will be the backdrop to the expansion.

Leviathan the Lost

Clive using Leviathan's powers

One of the main actors of The Rising Tide will be Leviathanthe Eikon long since missing from Valisthea, and who now appears to be in need of Clive's help, setting the events of the expansion in motion.

Despite this incipit, it seems that during the adventure we will be forced to face this gigantic sea serpent and that the battle will not be simple at all. Indeed, she has been described as one “particularly demanding” challengewith producer Naoki Yoshida and director Takeo Kujiraoka recommending that players review the basics of Final Fantasy 16's combat system before tackling the DLC if they don't want to savor a bitter defeat.

As we know Clive will get the powers of Leviathan and will be able to exploit them in battle. The Eikon's abilities are primarily focused on ranged attacks. One of these, Serpent's Cry, transforms Clive's basic attacks with square and triangle respectively into a compressed water laser and a sort of improvised shotgun.

In general, it is explained that all Leviathan's attacks are strong, but you will have to use them rationally. In fact, execution consumes the Tidal Gauge and once emptied you will need to wait for it to fill up. This process occurs through a manual reload, which works as a sort of timed mini-game: by executing the required command with the right timing we will obtain temporary ammunition for ranged attacks.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide will be available from April 18, 2024 on PS5. In the meantime, Square Enix is ​​also working on the PC version, which now seems to be in the final stages of development.