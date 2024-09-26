The alarm was raised by the employees of the hotel where he had been staying for two days: Francesco Sicolo, 29, was found dead in his hotel room. An autopsy has been ordered

A dramatic episode occurred in the last few hours in Civitanova. A 29 year old young man, Francis Sicilianwas found lifeless inside his hotel room in Civitanova Marche, in the central Via Matteotti.

sudden death of 29 year old young man

The 29-year-old’s body was found by hotel staff who became suspicious when the young man failed to check out.

A first reconstruction of the facts surrounding the sudden death of Francesco Sicolo

A terrible accident has unfortunately led to the premature death of a young man of just 29 years old, Francesco Sicolo, originally from Civitanova.

According to what has emerged from the first reconstructions of the tragic event, the boy had been in a hotel in Civitanova Marche for two days and more precisely since the evening of last Monday, September 23. He should have checked out today, but Francesco never showed up at the reception. Alarmed, the hotel staff went to personally verify what was happening by going to the young man’s room and, right there, they found him lifeless.

investigations underway into the death of Francesco Sicolo

At the moment, among the hypotheses circulating about the causes of death, the one that seems to have the most credibility concerns a possible illness. More detailed answers, however, will only be available following theautopsy examination ordered by the prosecutor in charge and scheduled for next September 27th. The possibility of a violent death seems to have been ruled out.

Condolences from the victim’s lawyer

The young victim’s lawyer also arrived at the scene of the tragedy, Maria Cristina Tasselli, his legal assistant in the past too, who expressed all his sorrow for the sudden passing of Francesco in a statement released to the local press:

“I am very sorry, I consider it a truly surprising event. He worked, he volunteered in a dog shelter. A nice, sociable boy. I never thought they would call me to tell me he was dead. As for the causes of death, we are waiting for what the autopsy will say”.