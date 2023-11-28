Martin, an absolute protagonist in 2023

If the World title of the MotoGP class remained open and in question until the last round in Valencia, it is all thanks to Jorge Martin and the splendid work of the team Pramac captained by Gino Borsoi. In 2022, the Spanish rider had to suffer the bitter disappointment of having ‘missed’ the train to Borgo Panigale in favor of Enea Bastianini.

Jorge Martin arrived in MotoGP in 2021 credited with very high regard on the part of Ducati. The leaders of the Emilian company took the Spaniard away from KTM and immediately placed him in the Pramac team with the official Ducati GP-21 available. Martin immediately rewarded Ducati by scoring pole position on his debut in Qatar and winning the first MotoGP race in Austria before the future double world champion and official rider Francesco Bagnaia, who had started the ‘process’ in Pramac two years ago, was released. first in 2019.

Enea Bastianini’s 2022, however, was dazzling and so Martin had and will have to settle for another two years with the ‘antechamber’ team of the official one, a team that in this 2023 won the title reserved for teams in which Martinator he struggled at the beginning of the season and then went into high gear in the very tense final which also saw him commit several errors as underlined by General Director Luigi Dall’Igna who has always had an eye for Martin (the crash in Indonesia and the risk of using the soft tire in Australia were red pencil errors for the 2018 Moto3 world champion).

Speaking of red, Jorge Martin now expects promotion to the official team in 2025: “If I haven’t already demonstrated enough to become an official rider, I will never prove it – the words of Martin interviewed by the Spanish newspaper AS – in 2024 I will remain in the Pramac team where I feel very good and for 2025 we will see”. The advantage of being within the official team is very clear in Martin’s mind: “It’s not a question of technical material, we have everything we need to fight for the title. The official team, however, has the power to control the other riders a little. I knew it at the beginning of this year and I will keep it in mind next year too.”