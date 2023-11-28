Today we are pleased to provide you with our review for the Teufel Rockster Crossa bluetooth speaker designed to provide very high audio performancealthough in shape it is not exactly the most portable. Teufel is a German company specialized in the field of audio device production, and we can count among the main features of its products truly exceptional bass quality.

For those who love like us data and characteristicslet’s immediately list those of the Teufel Rockster Cross:

Dimensions

Width 38cm;

height 16cm;

thickness 13 cm;

weight 2.4 kg.

Connections

Bluetooth;

Bluetooth AptX;

Jack 3.5mm;

AUX;

Micro USB B

Compatibility

Speaker

Net internal volume 2L;

Number of Tweeters 2;

tweeter diameter – 20mm;

tweeter material – fabric;

number of Woofers 1;

Woofer diameter – 120 mm;

Woofer material – fabric;

frequency range 50 – 20000 Hz;

acoustic principle – 2-way system;

protection from water jets – yes

Statistics

Runtime with medium volume – 16 hours;

Lithium Ion battery;

Powerbank function;

amplifier channels – 3.

What the Teufel Rockster Cross looks like

From the data you were able to see above, with this speaker we are talking about a very high quality product, but what does it look like physically? The feature that immediately catches the eye is its sizeabove average for the same products, and also slightly overweight, with its 2.4kg.

Fortunately, thanks to the practical shoulder strap included in the package, carrying it around will absolutely not be a problem, or even better we can insert it into some backpack or travel bag, without having to pay particular attention to scratches and bumps.

This is because the Teufel RockStar Cross it is almost entirely rubberised, a choice that we consider truly appropriate precisely by virtue of its being used in different places and consequently transported, although the rubberized profile is certainly not the most elegant solution for this speaker. However, compared to a smoother surface made of another material, rubber better cushions any impacts suffered by the speakerreducing the risk of damage to it.

The control panels of the Teufel Rockster Cross they are located both on the top of the speaker and on the back, and these buttons also have a rubberized profile. On the back we have the power button, flanked by 4 bright LEDs that highlight the battery charge statusthe Bluetooth button which will obviously be used to pair the various devices with the Teufel Rockster Cross, and two other buttons which represent two of the most interesting features of this speaker, namely the outdoor and party modes.

By selecting the outdoor modethe Teufel Rockster Cross will automatically switch to audio frequencies that they amplify sounds in such a way as to improve listening in open or very spacious placessuch as parks or gyms, while the party button it will be used to connect multiple Teufel Rockster Cross devices together, really interesting if you want to recreate a stereo sound or a disco-like environment.

A much appreciated feature of this Rockster Cross is certainly the presence of a button for activating the integrated microphoneuseful both in managing calls and for use voice commandsthanks to the compatibility of this speaker with Google Assistant and Siri.

Always on the back, in the lower part, we have the different ones ports for connectionswhere we also find a USB type A socket with the useful function power bank, capable of carrying out more than a full charge of our smartphone and within reasonable timescales. After all, this speaker is ideal for use via your smartphone, and with this function we won’t run the risk of running out of battery at the best of times.

Practice Test

The Teufel Rockster Cross consists of 3 speakers in totalof which two are tweeters positioned laterally, and centrally we have a 120 mm diameter subwoofer. At the beginning of the review we praised the predisposition of this speaker towards low frequencies, and this is also possible thanks to the presence of two passive ports located behind these speakers.

With any volume intensity you want to test the speaker, the bass will always have greater incisiveness than the high frequencies, but this does not mean that the latter are not reproduced in an optimal manner, quite the contrary. Even when tested at very high volume, both indoors and outdoors, the sound was always strong, clean and without the slightest hint of distortion. The battery life after a full charge (about two hours) is also very good, standing at 16 hours.