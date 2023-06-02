To the rhythm of the now eternal Tina Turner and her ‘The best’ (‘You are simply the best’), Isabel Muelas (@yxabela) shared on social networks that “on October 20 my life stopped, on October 20 it began my other way of living, on October 20 I was diagnosed with cancer without a cure, with no option to live at only 8 years old. Martín’s mother told the world how his youngest son was “evicted by Health, after a devastating diagnosis.” And yet his son faced life and despair. «My name is Martín and I have cancer. My name is Martín and I have hope.

The support that the family has not received from the health system according to the complaint – “we do not feel abandoned by the Administration”, they say – has become visible on the street. A little over a week ago, a beautiful graffiti shows little Martín together with one of the pokémons (his favorite is Pikachu), in the city of Granada, thanks to the Valencian artist, Adrián Mateo. One more way to make visible his harsh situation.

In January of this year, his school Federico de Arce (Murcia), staged a solidarity hug to show his affection for one of his students, and in February, La Fica turned to the little one, organizing a day of concerts and attractions, under the legend: One day for Martin. It is not the only solidarity initiative carried out to raise funds for childhood cancer research and which joins the flag-bearer for Rafa, the older brother of this little and great fighter, on the change.org platform. Under the ‘hashtag’ (hashtag) #Martíncannotpuedesolo, they are trying to get the necessary 300,000 signatures, to put pressure on the Government, so that the Ministry of Science and Innovation dedicates more resources to childhood cancer.

Fundraising



Golf has not been indifferent to this harsh reality. The professional and teacher of this sport, Emilio Rodríguez, father of two girls –Leyre and Ariadna–, felt the need to do something about it. Helped by Manuel Pérez, one of his students and a friend of Martín’s uncles, they have launched a solidarity pro-am (team event made up of a professional and four ‘amateurs’) to be held on June 11; a tournament in favor of Martin. 21 committed ‘pros’ among which there are Spanish champions, Tour and Challenge players, both from the Region and from other communities “to add, along with the many amateur golfers who have also mobilized. (…) Practically everything collected will go to favor this much-needed investigation path that the family claims (…) And we are going to be there, “says Rodríguez.

Golf professionals mobilize to raise funds for Martín’s cause, through a pro-am, on June 11

Emilio has not only asked for support from golf players, but also from “any company that wants to donate material for the awards,” he lets LA VERDAD know, “that there are already many who have joined, from outside and within the golf sector. Golf”. But he can also collaborate in cash through the Zero line, in the account number: ES29 2100 166 0702 0050 4846. Despite his shyness, Emilio asserts: «The world of golf has always been supportive, open and generous. And that’s what I expect of him on that occasion.” The test has a cost of 110 euros per person, which covers the exit to the course (Golf Altorreal has donated its 18 holes altruistically), the provisioning, the cocktail and the awards ceremony. All so that other children, like Martín, have hope.