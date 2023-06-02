To the rhythm of the now eternal Tina Turner and her ‘The best’ (‘You are simply the best’), Isabel Muelas (@yxabela) shared on social networks that “on October 20 my life stopped, on October 20 it began my other way of living, on October 20 I was diagnosed with cancer without a cure, with no option to live at only 8 years old. Martín’s mother told the world how his youngest son was “evicted by Health, after a devastating diagnosis.” And yet his son faced life and despair. «My name is Martín and I have cancer. My name is Martín and I have hope.
The support that the family has not received from the health system according to the complaint – “we do not feel abandoned by the Administration”, they say – has become visible on the street. A little over a week ago, a beautiful graffiti shows little Martín together with one of the pokémons (his favorite is Pikachu), in the city of Granada, thanks to the Valencian artist, Adrián Mateo. One more way to make visible his harsh situation.
In January of this year, his school Federico de Arce (Murcia), staged a solidarity hug to show his affection for one of his students, and in February, La Fica turned to the little one, organizing a day of concerts and attractions, under the legend: One day for Martin. It is not the only solidarity initiative carried out to raise funds for childhood cancer research and which joins the flag-bearer for Rafa, the older brother of this little and great fighter, on the change.org platform. Under the ‘hashtag’ (hashtag) #Martíncannotpuedesolo, they are trying to get the necessary 300,000 signatures, to put pressure on the Government, so that the Ministry of Science and Innovation dedicates more resources to childhood cancer.
Golf has not been indifferent to this harsh reality. The professional and teacher of this sport, Emilio Rodríguez, father of two girls –Leyre and Ariadna–, felt the need to do something about it. Helped by Manuel Pérez, one of his students and a friend of Martín’s uncles, they have launched a solidarity pro-am (team event made up of a professional and four ‘amateurs’) to be held on June 11; a tournament in favor of Martin. 21 committed ‘pros’ among which there are Spanish champions, Tour and Challenge players, both from the Region and from other communities “to add, along with the many amateur golfers who have also mobilized. (…) Practically everything collected will go to favor this much-needed investigation path that the family claims (…) And we are going to be there, “says Rodríguez.
Emilio has not only asked for support from golf players, but also from “any company that wants to donate material for the awards,” he lets LA VERDAD know, “that there are already many who have joined, from outside and within the golf sector. Golf”. But he can also collaborate in cash through the Zero line, in the account number: ES29 2100 166 0702 0050 4846. Despite his shyness, Emilio asserts: «The world of golf has always been supportive, open and generous. And that’s what I expect of him on that occasion.” The test has a cost of 110 euros per person, which covers the exit to the course (Golf Altorreal has donated its 18 holes altruistically), the provisioning, the cocktail and the awards ceremony. All so that other children, like Martín, have hope.
“Our little boy has the worst tumor in the brain”
Last summer Martín was splashing around like any other child in La Manga, making sand castles, playing with his pokémon or enjoying the soccer ball (he is from Atlético de Madrid). But what started as conjunctivitis that wouldn’t heal turned out to be the worst news. Martín had a diffuse midline glioma with the H3 QM27 mutation. “The worst tumor in the brain,” clarifies the family to make the diagnosis of the child understandable. A very aggressive and incurable cancer. Seven months have passed since then and Martin’s life is no longer that of an 8-year-old child. And with a horizon, cruel. Because life expectancy is about five years from when this type of tumor is detected, about which not much is known. And this lack of investigation is the daily workhorse of Martín’s family, aware that his struggle is also that of other children. This type of glioma mainly affects children between 5 and 10 years of age.
Your demand? “Let it be investigated. Because for years there has been no open clinical trial and experimental treatments are not covered by Social Security,” says the family, who assures that “each year this type of cancer affects between 20 and 30 children. How many affected must there be in this country for them to be taken into account?
