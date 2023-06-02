Journey | A lot of new things to see have appeared in Helsinki – These places are worth experiencing this summer

In this article, you will get tips to make Helsinki look brand new again.

Island hopping, new restaurants, fascinating exhibitions, rainbow cake and a night in a rock hut. Many new things to see and experience have appeared in Helsinki.

Helsinki offers plenty of new things to see this summer. In this article, we collected tips about new and renovated destinations in the capital, which not only tourists but also locals should check out.

Acting as experts Elisabeth Rundlöf and Heidi Johansson from Helsinki Partners. The city-owned company markets Helsinki internationally. Johansson also works as a Helsinki guide.