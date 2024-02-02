Friday, February 2, Corregidora stadium field. White Roosters of Querétaro comes from drawing 1-1 against the Tigres and receives the Blue Cross Celestial Machinewho have two consecutive wins and who dreams of 'nine out of nine'.
The game starts well for the locals. In the fifth minute, Pablo Barrera scores in favor of the Queretaro team. However, at minute twenty-nine of the first half the story began to change, and on the bench the sky blue strategist seemed to know it.
The effusive celebration of Martín Anselmi could be considered tribune for many, but the celestial fans believe the celebration, they celebrate it, they are infected and enthusiastic. And, in the words of their fans, it has been a long time since they had a technical director this dedicated, with the hunger to add three in each match, as if it were the final itself and the world Championship.
The 1-1 tie was scored by José Ignacio: 'Nacho' Rivero. Then, at minute forty-two, still in the first half, offensive midfielder Uriel Antuna made it 2-1 in favor of the cement producers. Everything seemed to go like that at half-time, but at forty-six, the former UNAM Pumas attacker: Gabriel, the 'Toro' Fernández scored the third, burying the illusions of the Gallos Blancos and thus achieving the victory that puts the Machine at the top of the general table.
Now it will be time to face the Atlético San Luis, about whom the cement makers have a good streak. And the last time the Potosinos defeated the Machine, it was in the Clausura 2022 tournament. Since then they have faced each other three times, the cement workers won two of these matches and the other ended in a draw.
#Martín #Anselmi39s #euphoric #celebration #Cruz #Azul39s #victory #Querétaro
Leave a Reply