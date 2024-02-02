Various actors spoke out after learning of the death of Carl Weathers, on Thursday, February 1. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Adam Sandleramong other celebrities, said their last goodbye to the renowned actor from films like 'Predator', 'Happy Gilmore', 'The Mandalorian', among others, who ceased to exist while he was sleeping, as reported by Weathers' own family in a statement. released on February 2.

However, who was missing was Sylvester Stallone, the protagonist of 'Rocky' and who shared many moments with Carl Weathers, with whom he had a close friendship. Stallone, who is currently 77 years old, used his social networks and spoke out about the death of his great companion both in real life and in fiction. What did he say?

“Today is an incredibly sad day for me.”

Through a video, Sylvester Stallone He was quite affected by the news of the death of Carl Weathers. Stallones and Weathers played Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed, respectively, in four films in the saga. 'Rocky'first becoming enemies and then forming a friendship that ended in Creed's death at the hands of Ivan Drago.

“Today is an incredibly sad day for me. I'm so devastated I can't even explain it. I'm just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it, I give him incredible credit and recognition. Because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn't realize how great he was. “I would never have been able to achieve what we did with ‘Rocky’ without him,” she noted.

“He was absolutely brilliant: his voice, his size, his presence, his athletic ability, but, most importantly, his heart, his soul. It's a horrible loss. He was magical. I was very lucky to be a part of his life. “Apollo, keep hitting,” concluded Stallone, who was clearly affected.

Did Dolph Lundgren talk about Carl Weathers' death?

If we talk about the 'Rocky' saga, one that should also enter the conversation is Dolph LundgrenSwedish actor who entered the franchise in 1985 in 'Rocky III', a film in which he played the Soviet boxer Ivan Drago. 'The Russian', as his character was known, had important scenes with Apollo Creed, a character from Carl Weatherssince it was in a fight between them during 'Rocky IV', that Creed dies.

However, all of this is part of the film, since, like Stallone, Lundgren also had a close relationship with Weathers, which is why he was encouraged to publish a heartfelt farewell on his Instagram account.

Dolph Lundgren also spoke out about the death of his rival on the big screen. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Dolph Lundgren

“I was sad to hear the news this morning. Along with the world, I will miss Carl. He was a great actor, a great athlete and a good friend. I cherish many special memories of Carl, both professionally and personally. Like Apollo Creed, he had that special charm that always brought a smile to your face.”Lundgren posted.

What was Apollo Creed's legacy in 'Rocky'?

Although the main character of the saga is Rocky Balboa, Apollo Creedpaper Carl Weathers, had a fundamental role in the entire story. As we said before, both were bitter enemies, which develops in the first two films. In the first, Creed, the champion, defeats a rookie Balboa, while in 'Rocky II', the protagonist takes revenge on him and defeats Apollo, taking his title from him and causing his retirement.

In the third tape, Apollo Creed He becomes a kind of teacher for Rocky and they begin to forge their friendship, which is consolidated in the fourth film, in which we witness the death of Creed. However, despite his death, the character continued to appear as memories in 'Rocky V', the last film in the franchise, but not everything remains there, since 'Creed' was later released, a saga of films about Adonis, the son of Apollo, and where images of Weathers' character are also shown.

