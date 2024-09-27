Seize the moment before heading towards Noale

Seven victories in the Sunday GPs against two, the certainty of still being the top rider of the Ducati dominating MotoGP for the next two years against those who have the suitcase in hand heading towards Aprilia: the tug-of-war between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin it seems more than written in favor of the two-time world champion, yet the ranking sees the Pramac rider ahead by 24 points with six races to go. After the Sachsenring crash two laps from the checkered flag, Jorge Martin’s world championship dream seemed to have vanished, and instead the 2018 Moto3 world champion, despite a sensational tactical error in the first of the two races at Misano, is not only still fully in the running for the title, but he also has a nest egg of points to manage.

Interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport Jorge Martin underlined that if he won the world title he would bring the number 1 on the Aprilia fairing with great pride: “Winning the MotoGP World Championship would repay all the efforts of an existence – Martin’s words – this present moment could be the only opportunity of my life so I would take it, of course, and with enormous pride.” Martinator will not set sail for Noale alone. He will be followed by the crew chief Daniele ‘Radar’ Romagnoli and also a mechanic.

Martin also recognized that on a technical level he is missing nothing from Ducati – Pramac is also saying goodbye to the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, it will be the Yamaha satellite team starting from 2025 – on the contrary: “The engines of my Desmosedicis have been going really strong lately. It happened that I found some that were perhaps less performing, the last ones supplied to me are very good. Otherwise, I would have put together some stories.”