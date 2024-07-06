Berserk It is a manga that leaves little room for moments of tranquility or romance, for this reason those found there remain easily imprinted as magical memories within the dark and oppressive epic of Gatsu and his companions: one of these is certainly the one evoked by Caska cosplay from Aliya Will.
The model presents herself as a perfect interpretation of Gatsu’s companion in ball dress which he wears only for one evening during the entire story of Berserk, in the unforgettable chapter 30 of the manga, “The moment of glory”, particularly memorable also for being one of the rare episodes in which the protagonists seem to enjoy a certain tranquility, even if it is a fleeting moment.
With the Hawk Squad’s top members invited as guests of honor to a ball among the aristocrats, we get our first glimpse of Caska in non-military attire.
Aliya Will’s Gorgeous Caska
Aliya Will makes a perfect reconstruction of the elegant evening dress Caska is wearing in this situation, which shows off the more feminine side of the girl, usually dressed in armor or in clothes more suitable for battle.
The model perfectly reconstructs the type of dress, referring in particular to the anime rather than the manga, with lots of themed accessories and the short haircut that is typical of the original character.
Added to this is also a remarkable resemblance Aliya Will’s physics with the original Caska, which makes this cosplay really successful, even seeing it in the video reported above inside the post on X.
