The legendary footballer brazilian martha She was emotional Tuesday as she recalled her legacy in the sport, in which she was named the world’s best player six times and became a reference for women around the world.

Martha’s reflections

The player addressed her career on the eve of facing Jamaica in a decisive duel for Brazil’s aspirations to stay alive in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“You know what’s good? When I started there was no female idol. You didn’t show women’s football, how was I going to understand that I would make it to the national team and become a reference?”questioned the 37-year-old player at a press conference.

This is how Marta took the penalty with which Brazil beat Italy 1-0 and with which she became the top scorer in the FIFA Senior World Cups: she reached 17 goals.

“Now I go out on the street and people stop me, the parents tell me ‘my daughter adores you, she wants to be just like you,'” declared Marta Vieira da Silva choking back tears.

Twenty years ago, she said, at the 2003 World Cup, “nobody knew Marta, now I became a reference for many women, not only in soccer (…) We ended up opening many doors for equality.”

Brazil comes to the match against Jamaica under pressure to win to advance to the second phase. France leads Group F after defeating Brazil and drawing with Jamaica, while the Brazilians were left with three points from their victory over Panama, already eliminated.

“The game plan will be important with Jamaica because it’s now or never. We have a chance to play great football and win the game,” Sundhage said.

Marta stated that “it’s logical that it’s going to be a nervous game, because it’s practically an elimination game, but I think we have a qualified team.” “I am 100%, I am ready to play I don’t know how many minutes. If it’s a whole time I’ll play it, if it’s a few minutes I’ll do it,” she added.

AFP

More sports news