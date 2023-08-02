Doctors Pedro Luis Ripoll, Mariano de Prado and Gilles Reboul will intervene this Wednesday, starting at 09:00, Bryan Gil, a left-handed winger for British Tottenham Hotspur, for a dynamic osteopathy of the pubis at ‘Ripoll y De Prado Sport Clinic Medical Center of Murcia FIFA Excellence’, at the Quironsalud Murcia facilities.

The intervention of the 22-year-old winger from Cádiz will last approximately one hour and the footballer’s convalescence time will be two months, depending on his evolution. The young player, a full international with Spain, has had discomfort in his pubis since last March. In fact, these groin problems forced him to miss the last call-up with the national team and for this reason he was also absent in several games last year with Sevilla, the team in which he was trained and to which he returned on loan in the last winter market. .

The pain has persisted this preseason with Tottenham Hotspur and doctors Ripoll and De Prado, who are world leaders in football surgery, have recommended Bryan Gil to undergo surgery and put an end to the problem once and for all. The footballer was in the orbit of Sevilla, since Mendilibar wants him back under his orders this season.

14 clinics



Ripoll and De Prado from Murcia have 14 clinics in Spain and have recently signed collaboration agreements in Egypt, Dubai and Saudi Arabia. In recent months they have operated on the Mexican José Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, the Brazilians Marcao do Nascimento (Seville) and Leo Batipstao (Almería), the Chilean Francisco Andrés Sierralta (Watford), the Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé and the Uruguayan Ronald Araujo ( Barcelona), the Argentinean Emiliano Amor (Colo Colo), the Spanish Diego Llorente (AS Roma), the Dutchman Luuk de Jong (PSV) and Pere Milla, Pedro Bigas and John Chetauya (Elche), among others.