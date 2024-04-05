The Testament of Doña Sardina returned to its usual stage this Friday night after being moved to the Almudí Palace last year. Decked out for the occasion, the balcony of Murcia City Hall looked its best to host the declaration of Encarna Talavera's last wishes, which brings to life the central character of one of the most deeply rooted festivals in the city and in the Region, which treasures the most with 170 years of history and attracts thousands of residents and visitors.

“This year we have returned to the historic Glorieta, after restoring its façade and leaving it so charming that anyone would forget the commotion that is created here every time in any plenary session politicians confront each other as if they were orchardists measuring an inch of land,” said the journalist at his start. To which she added in a joking tone that “someone, without mentioning names, would be more useful in the garden managing a pickaxe, taking baskets of figs, even if it were shedding chickens or feeding bread to the beasts.”

“In Spain, Murcia seems from Africa and Puigdemont from the High Era,” the La 7 presenter said jokingly.

Before being burned after the Burial parade this Sunday, the Archena communicator lived one of the evenings she always dreamed of, since this sardine experience is for her “a wish come true.”

She fulfilled the mission that had been assigned to her and left no stone unturned during her speech, in which the presenter and head of La 7 Programs gave an extensive review of current affairs with which she won over a dedicated audience. She was quick to refer to the controversial mobility plan promoted by the previous municipal government. «They bring me from Santomera, among aromas of lemon tree. I don't know if I come by tram, tram or hitchhiking, because the mayor is not clear about which is the best model to fix the mess of a mobility plan that moves our bodies little, since crossing the city takes us a whole day ».

Many felt identified with the words of Doña Sardina, who highlighted the circulatory changes that “if we wanted broth, they gave us three good cups. Bicycle lanes, scooter lanes without brakes, for buses and taxis, ambulances and firefighters. And come paint colored 'stripes' on the floor! And come put up bollards that must cost an egg! », She highlighted.

«A bird that became a chicken»



“Aren't we Murcians children of Spain?” Doña Sardina asked herself. «If we know anything here, it is how to use water, saving every last drop like wine. And always looking at the sky, waiting for it to fall on us. Thank goodness there is the Estrella de Levante that they call it, which waters us well inside and we forget that in Spain, Murcia seems to be from Africa and Puigdemont from the High Era,” she added, referring to the cuts to the Tajo-Segura Transfer.

During his speech, Talavera also had words for high speed. “They promised us an AVE, but without saying the race, so we got a chicken with its head cut off and it stumbles across half of Spain to get to Madrid slower than a tartane.” He continued to review political promises in limbo. «Then, yes to the transfer, from the Ebro they sent it to us, that we would not lack water even if we paid for it as if it were gold. I'm not talking to you about the Mar Menor, because it makes my guts explode when I see how politicians of all stripes fight like beach crabs and none of them do anything. Or he does little and says a lot. How many cousins ​​have I lost to suffocating garbage! In short, AVE, Trasvase, Mar Menor and so many bagpipes, in the end, as they say, are just bread, posh and beans,” he snapped.

But it wasn't all taunts and reproaches, since there was also room to boast about being countrymen and showing off about Murcia. «We triumph in everything, in the kitchen and on the fields, where the immense 'Carlicos' achieves victory after victory, because he has plenty of heart and head, he does not lack, nor does he lack anything else… the boy is lagging behind, who “You have to be very fat to win what you win,” he expressed between whistles and colorful sardine capes about the most international tennis player the earth has ever produced.