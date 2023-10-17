Marquez-Ducati: according to Lorenzo Marc can aim for the title

On the eve of the Indonesian Grand Prix, Pulcinella’s secret was revealed: Marc Marquez in 2024 he will race in the Gresini team alongside his brother Alex. The eight-time world champion will not have an official bike at his disposal, but the examples of Enea Bastianini in 2022 and that of Marco Bezzecchi in 2023 demonstrate that having a one-year-old Ducati is not that dramatic if you want to aim high, and Marc Marquez, being the best rider on the starting grid, can lull dreams of glory.

He is of this opinion Jorge Lorenzowho for months had reiterated his belief that in 2024 Marc Marquez would be able to get on a Ducati in one way or another. “For me Marc Marquez is still the best, physically and mentally – the words of the five-time world champion now commentator for DAZN Spain – I don’t rule out the possibility of winning the world championship.”

The difference in talent between Marc and Alex Marquez is the fact that leads Lorenzo to believe in a title-winning Marc Marquez in 2024: “Marc has between a few tenths and one more second of his brother Álex, I think this will be reflected immediately, as soon as he gets on the Ducati. We saw what Alex was able to do, he is a very good driver, but maybe he doesn’t have the aggression or natural talent of his brother, this is what he has been shown in the past”.

Obviously, for Marc Marquez to have a real chance of winning the title, he needs a bike that is not too distant in terms of competitiveness from the official ones: “We will see if he adapts quickly or if he needs a longer adaptation period, but if he adapts quickly and he will have a Ducati similar to that of Bastianini and Bagnaia then he will truly be able to aim for his ninth world title.”concluded Lorenzo.