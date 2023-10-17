Through Amazon Italy you can run the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order for PS5 in the standard version and in the Steelbook version, practically at the same price, i.e. €80.98 and €80.99. The release date is February 29, 2024. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the direct sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. We will return to take on the role of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith, Red XIII, Yuffie and more, in an expanding action role-playing game with strategic elements. After the linearity of the first chapter, this sequel offers an open world with even more content and variety. There will then be spectacular combinations of attacks between all the characters, to make the battles even more cinematic.