2023 will truly be the year of truth for the Honda in MotoGP. After three seasons, one more difficult than the other, culminating in the last place obtained in the Constructors’ standings last championship, the home of the golden winger will necessarily have to reverse course in the new season which will start on 26 March on the Portuguese circuit of Portimao. In these difficult years the only beacon of the Japanese company has been, despite the many GPs missed due to the continuous physical problems that have harassed him, Marc Marquez. The eight-times world champion even in 2022, despite having taken part in just 12 of the 20 scheduled races, was the best Honda rider in the standings.

A result that testifies, more than the level of the Spaniard’s brand mates, the total undrivability of the Japanese bike. For the new season, Honda has switched half of its two line-ups between the official HRC team and the customer team led by Lucio Cecchinello. Pol Espargarò and Alex Marquez have left the fold and the two Suzuki riders have arrived in exchange: Alex Rins And Joan Mir. The overall level of the ‘Honda group’ has therefore risen even more, but this is – as he well underlined Livio Suppo – completely cancels any kind of apology for the Tokyo summits. Marquez himself, as reported by the Spanish site AS, appealed to Honda to concentrate fully on the development of the RC213Vlistening not only to his indications, but also to those that will come from the two new signings.

In fact, #93 has had tense stories in the past with Rins and especially with Mir, but he is well aware of the qualities of the two compatriots and the contribution they can bring to the cause. “Mir is a talented rider and so is Rins – Marquez declared – and for me it is important that both sides of the garage, both Mir and Rins, listen well to the first comments that are made by the two riders, because they are not yet ‘spoiled’ (from habit to Honda)”. A wish that is naturally projected on eagerly awaited tests in Februaryscheduled on the Malaysian circuit of Sepang.