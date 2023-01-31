Criminal suspicions | Police: Sweden’s “Södertälje mafia” wanted to Finland – Already planned gang rings

The police informed about the criminal group, which is suspected to be members of a new international organized crime group. Almost half a million euros worth of narcotics were distributed in Finland.

Police has arrested a total of 13 people in connection with a large crime complex, informs the Helsinki police.

Drug, firearm and violent crimes have been investigated in the preliminary investigation.

The Helsinki police are investigating the case together with the police of Länsi-Uusimaa. The police say they succeeded in stopping the criminal group from taking root in Finland at an early stage.

The group the lead character is a Swedish man who does not live permanently in Finland. He recruited the group’s members in Finland and handled communication abroad. Communication was in Swedish.

Director of investigations Toni Uusikiven apart from the two main Swedish suspects, the other suspects are Finnish.

According to HS information, the main suspect is a man born in 1977, who is accused of both rape and a serious drug crime.

A total of 14 people are suspected of a serious drug crime. There is one woman in the group. The youngest defendant was born in 2001, the oldest in 1972.

Some of the accused have no previous criminal history. Some have serious drug offenses and drunk driving in the background. One of the defendants has previously also been accused of attempted murder.

The trial of the case in the district court will start next week.

In the preliminary investigation found out that violence was used in the internal discipline of the group. It also scared people.

The police also have video footage of how the leader abuses a member of the group for a long time “for disciplinary purposes”.

The lead character also sent messages in which he urged people to put his own name and “Södertälje mafia” as search words online.

He wanted the recipient to see the news and conversations that show his connection to organized crime in Sweden.

Uusikivi says that the suspect arrived in Finland with the goal of establishing a subdivision for an international organized crime group.

According to the police, there are indications that the purpose was also to acquire uniform external identifications for the group, such as rings.

According to Uusikivi, it is not a so-called vest or motorcycle gang.

“If they had gained a foothold here, there could have been conflicts with criminal groups operating in Finland,” says Uusikivi.

Group distributed drugs worth almost half a million euros in Finland.

The group arranged cocaine and amphetamine from abroad. The police confiscated cannabis farms, amphetamine and cocaine, as well as several firearms from the group.

The group used short-term rental apartments located in the inner city of Helsinki to store and distribute narcotics.

The police seized a video surveillance system from one of the rented apartments, which was used by the organization’s leaders in Finland and abroad to monitor the activities.

The police managed to track down the criminal group with the help of their own information acquisition. The main suspects were arrested for sexual crimes in an operation by the police departments of Helsinki and Western Uusimaa.