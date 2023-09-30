Eyes on Marquez at Motegi

That of Motegi it’s a particularly busy weekend for Marc Marquez. It could be the decisive moment – ​​even if no announcements are expected – for the market soap opera that concerns him. In fact, his conversation with Honda top management should take place in these days, which should be the last stage before the ratification of the much talked about agreement with the Gresini team and his move to Ducati. However, we would also have to get on the track, right in the home race of the Japanese manufacturer. The eight-time world champion did not take this detail lightly, underlining how he is putting all his effort into trying to keep the honor of the house of the golden wing high.

“This weekend I’m pushing hard because we are in Japan, at Honda’s home, and we need this ‘extra’ – declared Marquez to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP after the Sprint race, which closed at seventh place – at the beginning I raced very hard to see if I was capable of keeping up with Bagnaia, but I already realized on the fourth or fifth lap that it was too much of a risk. At that point I took a step back to keep my normal pace and to find myself in the seventh to tenth place group. In the end I finished seventh also because the start was good“.

Advice to Honda

Even in view of tomorrow’s ‘long’ Grand Prix, Marquez does not expect major upheavals in terms of performance: “We have already seen what the long race could be like – he underlined – positive at the beginning, but after that we will drop a little“. What is certain is that the eight-time world champion confirms himself main point of reference among Hondasthe only one capable of challenging, at least in part, the European bikes. “The only place where I can make a difference with the other Hondas is when braking – has explained – when exiting the corners all the riders are capable of maintaining the right line, so braking is where the difference needs to be made, it is there where I go to the limit and where on a mental and physical level it is most demanding“.

Then, inevitably, the discussion moved specifically on Ducati and Marquez couldn’t help but throw a ‘suggestion’ right at the top of Honda. “This year I have followed the Ducatis many times: it is the most complete bike on the track, even if there are differences in some circuits. In any case it is the most complete and we have to learn from them to be able to make a similar bike, or in any case different but in their own time. Today I had a good race and I think my riding style was good, because I felt good with the bike. But then you look at the times and it’s too much to take 6-7 tenths“, he concluded.