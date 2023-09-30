Jan de Lange is 82 years old and still performs his DJ set professionally every week. DJ Jazzy Jan has been playing jazz, funk and soul at a music venue in his city of Dordrecht for at least 25 years. This permanent resident DJ is far from thinking about quitting: “What should I do then?” Want to sit behind the geraniums?”
Jacolijn Groesbeek
