Since the gong at the end of the January transfer market, football has returned to having the leading role it deserves, but for club managers the negotiations never end. Giuseppe Marotta confirmed this shortly before Inter-Udinese, answering the question on the situation of players whose contracts expire between 2023 and 2024. Renewals are under the magnifying glass: “Calhanoglu? There are several who deserve an extension – the words of the managing director a Sky Sports -. Then, there are the club’s strategies, which take into account the different assessments of one player and the other.”