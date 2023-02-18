Inter’s CEO before the match against Udinese: “Ausilio is dealing with contract extensions, there are several players who deserve them”
Since the gong at the end of the January transfer market, football has returned to having the leading role it deserves, but for club managers the negotiations never end. Giuseppe Marotta confirmed this shortly before Inter-Udinese, answering the question on the situation of players whose contracts expire between 2023 and 2024. Renewals are under the magnifying glass: “Calhanoglu? There are several who deserve an extension – the words of the managing director a Sky Sports -. Then, there are the club’s strategies, which take into account the different assessments of one player and the other.”
The statements
—
In short, each dossier must be examined calmly and dealt with with the utmost attention, focusing on one situation at a time. Marotta continues: “Ausilio is making the first contacts with the players’ agents, we’ll negotiate between now and the next few months”. No hurry, therefore, but no immobility either: the summer operations are also prepared by putting every gear in order for the present and the future. And Milan Skriniar’s free transfer farewell still hurts…
February 18, 2023 (change February 18, 2023 | 20:53)
