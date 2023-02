01:46 Rio de Janeiro celebrates the start of its Carnival between dances and a call for democracy. © Pilar Olivares

After two years of restrictions, the most massive event in Brazil and the largest carnival in the world begins, that of Rio de Janeiro. ‘King Momo’ kicked off the festivity, which this year highlights democracy and the role of Afro communities. Until February 25, the streets of different cities will be flooded with samba, parades and lots of color.