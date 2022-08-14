Sunday, August 14, 2022
Marlon Chito Vera: terrible kick to Dominick Cruz in the UFC, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2022
in Sports
The fight took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Marlon Chito Vera achieved his goal of defeating American Dominick Cruz in the fourth round of the fight, which took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, on the main day of the UFC.

The truth is that the Ecuadorian’s kick was accurate and definitive to stay with the victory in a confrontation of the category of bantamweight.

(Falcao García, great gesture: he intercedes for a child to take a photo with Lewandowski)
(Heavy sanction against Jefferson Gómez, from Bucaramanga: 16-month suspension)

Hard hit

“Ecuador at home, we are going to be world champions. We are not going to stop, thanks for being here with the tricolor. I can’t go out with the flag, but you are waving it there. Chone, Manabi, Ecuador we’re going up”, said the winner.

Vera is fifth in the category ranking and aspires to fight for the world title and beat the American who was eighth.

“I have a dream and it is to be a world champion. I am going to continue doing what corresponds to me, hitting whoever puts me in front of me, ”he declared.

Chito Vera already has 20 wins in the UFC and seven losses.

(Vuelta a España 2022: these will be the Colombians in competition)
(Women impose their potential in the sport of Colombia)

