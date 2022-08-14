Marlon Chito Vera: terrible kick to Dominick Cruz in the UFC, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Marlon Chito Vera
Marlon Chito Vera
The fight took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 14, 2022, 08:17 AM
Marlon Chito Vera achieved his goal of defeating American Dominick Cruz in the fourth round of the fight, which took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, on the main day of the UFC.
The truth is that the Ecuadorian’s kick was accurate and definitive to stay with the victory in a confrontation of the category of bantamweight.
(Falcao García, great gesture: he intercedes for a child to take a photo with Lewandowski)
(Heavy sanction against Jefferson Gómez, from Bucaramanga: 16-month suspension)
Hard hit
“Ecuador at home, we are going to be world champions. We are not going to stop, thanks for being here with the tricolor. I can’t go out with the flag, but you are waving it there. Chone, Manabi, Ecuador we’re going up”, said the winner.
Vera is fifth in the category ranking and aspires to fight for the world title and beat the American who was eighth.
“I have a dream and it is to be a world champion. I am going to continue doing what corresponds to me, hitting whoever puts me in front of me, ”he declared.
Chito Vera already has 20 wins in the UFC and seven losses.
(Vuelta a España 2022: these will be the Colombians in competition)
(Women impose their potential in the sport of Colombia)
UFC tournament.
Mixed martial arts championship.
The Ecuadorian Marlon “Chito” Vera defeated the American Dominicck Cruz by knock out in the fight at the UFC in San Diego and goes on to dispute the Title in the Bantamweight category.
(correction of previous Twitter post) pic.twitter.com/ZIXcuY4RU6
– @GOLD SPORTS Walter Amaya Ulloa (@wadamu52) August 14, 2022
August 14, 2022, 08:17 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Marlon #Chito #Vera #terrible #kick #Dominick #Cruz #UFC #video
Leave a Reply