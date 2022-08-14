Russian attack | Erkki Tuomioja does not support limiting Russian tourist visas

According to the former foreign minister, reducing contacts supports Putin’s propaganda and deprives the opposition of a lifeline.

14.8. 16:19

Parliamentary vice-chairman of the foreign affairs committee Erkki Tuomioja (sd) does not support limiting Russian tourist visas. Tuomioja tells on Twitter that he is on the German side.

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz has rejected the idea of ​​a visa ban for Russians. According to Scholz, the war in Ukraine is “Putin’s war”, which is why all Russians should not be denied tourist visas.

Among other things, Estonia is took a stricter line on the matter. Estonia and the other Baltic countries put the tourist visas granted to Russians on ice already in the spring.

“I think Germany’s line is more justified than Estonia’s. Reducing contacts supports Putin’s propaganda and takes away one life hole from the opposition,” Tuomioja writes.

Tuomioja, who served as Finland’s foreign minister in the years 2000–2007 and 2011–2015, hopes that the EU countries will find a common vision on the visa issue.

“When the EU considers the visa regime for Russians, it is important to come to a common line. Breaking unity serves Putin’s goals,” Tuomioja writes.