The dismantling in Germany of a pro-Nazi group that intended to storm a Bundestag and then carry out a coup has put the focus in Spain on the legal instruments that the Penal Code would have to punish the participants in an attempt of this nature against the order of Constitutional.

And it is that, if the reform of the crime of sedition proposed by the PSOE and Unidas Podemos prospers, in practice it would make this illegal act disappear, which would come to be called “aggravated public disorder”. The bill would also reduce the maximum sentences from fifteen to just five years in prison for those who “rise publicly and riotously to prevent, by force or outside of legal channels, the application of the laws, or prevent an authority or public official the fulfillment and legitimate exercise of his functions and powers” (current wording of the crime of sedition).

With this panorama and when the echoes of the macro operation on Wednesday against ‘Ciudadanos del Reich’ that ended with the arrest of 25 people in Germany, Austria and Italy still resound, the Spanish Executive was quick to deny that this reform that the opposition believes that only aims to please ERC will leave Spain unprotected in the face of a similar conspiracy.

“In Spain the sentence is not being lowered or is being lowered for serious crimes,” said Fernando Grande-Marlaska, especially when at this time “the concern that exists in the European Union is the fight against violent radicalization, especially the extreme right”, whose rise is being observed “both in the European Union, globally and in the United States”, added the minister upon his arrival at the meeting of the Council of Interior Ministers of the EU, which was held this Thursday in Brussels just hours after the arrests of the far-right activists.

“Just the opposite”



The minister, far from acknowledging that the proposed law that the PSOE and United We Can soften the punishments, insisted that the reform of the crime of sedition does not imply “any reduction, but quite the opposite”, and said that what it intends is to put «The focus on confronting radicalization».

Marlaska stressed that in the European Union there is a “concern” for “making effective the fight against violent radicalization and substantially that of the extreme right that we are seeing and observing.” According to the minister, “good proof” of the efforts of the EU partners against the radicalization that is being detected both in Europe and in the United States is that these policies will be “one of the important points in the Spanish presidency” during the second semester of 2023.