Danes will no longer have to self-isolate when infected with the novel coronavirus.
Today, Thursday, the Danish Health Authority issued new guidelines for dealing with the virus, as Covid-19 was placed on an equal footing with diseases such as influenza, which means that it will not be explicitly recommended to undergo self-isolation for at least four days, following the emergence of tests. positive for the virus.
The authority said that this step could be taken in light of the stability in the number of people admitted to hospitals during the fall, and only a slight increase is expected in the winter season.
However, the authority stressed that people should stay home if they feel sick – no matter what they have contracted.
It is pointed out that Denmark has succeeded in overcoming the peak stages of the epidemic relatively well, thanks to the rapid vaccination campaign and extensive testing.
