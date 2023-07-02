When a driver wins a race by just 24 laps by the huge 21 second lead as done by Max Verstappen in Spielberg’s Sprint, there is usually very little to discuss about what happened on the track. The Dutchman literally put on a show on a wet track, but his race had a rather excited moment in the opening bars, when he had to face his teammate Sergio Perez, started better from the second pitch of the starting grid.

The two have fought hard during the opening lap, with the Dutchman trying to squeeze the Mexican against the wall at the start, as he slipped by to the right and with Perez who did him the courtesy a little later when he accompanied Verstappen almost onto the grass , fortunately missed without consequences for the world champion. In short, a full-blown duel in which Max still got the better of it and kept the Red Bull wall in suspense.

The pilots then immediately clarified themselves and then did not raise any controversy in front of the journalists.

Helmut Marko’s opinion

At the end of the Sprint, the Red Bull house consultant, Helmut Marko he thus analyzed what he saw on the track: “Perez got off to a better start. But what happened, especially in wet conditions, I mean when one sent the other onto the grass, doesn’t really fit into the spirit of good teamwork. But I’ll hear Checo’s version of events. Max entering Turn 3 aggressively was obviously to be expected. But the grass is wet and when you step on it… The fact that he was able to keep the car straight… Thank God it ended well. Maybe Checo didn’t really see Max. Then Max quickly walked away and the race ended there, but everything that happened after Turn 1 was unnecessary”explained to Sky Deutschland.

Horner absolves everyone

The team principal took care of throwing water on the fire Christian Horner: “I think Checo didn’t see Max on his right and luckily they didn’t touch. The brace is a great result for the team. Our rules of engagement are clear: they can fight hard, but give each other space. In Turn 1 and Turn 3 they did it, but in the space between these two corners it was a bit difficult. But I repeat, I think Checo didn’t see Max. They talked about it after the race”he told Sky Sports UK.