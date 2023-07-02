In the secondary housing market of Moscow and the Moscow region, apartments without repair account for 55% of the total supply, the number of such lots has increased by 5% over the past year. Analysts at NDV Supermarket Real Estate told Izvestia about this.

According to experts, as a rule, these are apartments in concrete, apartments with an old renovation (“grandmother’s” repair) or apartments in a dead state. The main feature of such objects is the impossibility to immediately move in and live, because first of all the object must be put in order and minimal repairs must be made, analysts said.

“The demand for apartments without renovation remains at the level of 30% of the total number of requests. In most cases, the cost of such properties is lower by 10–20%, depending on the general condition of the housing, which attracts potential tenants and buyers with a limited budget,” experts noted.

Today, the exposition of the apartment without finishing is about 3-4 months. Last year, the sale period was 1.5 months less, the company said.

“The absence of any repair most often affects the cost of the sale or lease. But an apartment without repair can not always be considered illiquid. There are buyers and tenants who need a very budget option. They remake it to fit their needs, opportunities and desires,” said Elena Mishchenko, head of the urban real estate department at NDV Supermarket Real Estate.

Earlier, on June 30, analysts at Avito Nedvizhimost told Izvestia that demand for secondary apartments in Russia increased by 36% over the year, but decreased by 5% over the last quarter. They also reported that compared to the first quarter of 2023, the average price tag for secondary housing increased by 2%, and in annual terms, the cost increased by 10%.

On March 29, IC Rosgosstrakh told about what kind of apartments Russians dream of. Thus, 48% of respondents said they want real estate in an elite residential complex, 28% – in a high-quality new building, and 10% – in a historic building. At the same time, the respondents in Russia (22%) are ready to spend from 5 million to 10 million rubles for the purchase of ideal housing.