The incredible world championship battle that saw Mercedes and Red Bull as protagonists recorded the success of the Anglo-German team among the constructors and of Max Verstappen among the drivers. The entire championship was an emotional ups and downs in terms of performance, with Red Bull being able to resist the overwhelming return of the Silver Arrows, managing to give its Dutch driver the first laurel of his career in the drivers’ championship. “All in all, we are worthy world champions”, he has declared Helmut Marko, adding: “There have been some races where we have had a lot of bad luck, like Baku, Silverstone or Budapest. And at Imola a lap was given to Hamilton (he alludes to the fact that the English driver was dubbed, ed) with the red flag ”.

The Red Bull consultant then analyzed the progress made by the rivals over the course of the championship: “We had to continue with the developments because Mercedes had taken a step forward in terms of the engine. On the electric side, in particular after the restarts, in the first one or two laps, they had more energy available “. The examination of the former Austrian driver was then extended to a more general discourse: “We have done more effort than them in the work of tuning. Mercedes found the right set-up faster, managing to put the car in the right window of tire use better than us. In qualifying, Max managed to make a difference, but in the race configuration, the Mercedes was the fastest car “, he honestly explained to the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport.