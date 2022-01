Turks from The Hague report en masse as victims of the Allowances affair. Research by the AD shows that shady intermediaries provide forms for payment of 150 euros with which applicants can claim tens of thousands of euros. “It is outrageous that they are taking advantage of these people.” How money is earned in a back room of a closed beauty salon on the Leyweg from the suffering of many parents.

#room #beauty #salon #earn #suffering #benefit #parents #Scandal