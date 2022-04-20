The Formula 1 Circus is getting closer to getting back on track for the fourth round of the world championship, with the circuit ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ from Imola which will host the first European test of this season, as well as the first with the Sprint format. In the homeland of Emilia-Romagna, the Ferrari shows up on the Santerno circuit with an advantage in the constructors’ standings of 49 points over Red Bullmomentarily in 3rd place and 10 points behind the reigning champion Mercedes.

Rather than due to a highlighted difficulty in sustaining the pace of the German team, the Milton Keynes manufacturer had to deal with two worrying GPs reliability issues, which caused a double retirement in Bahrain and a knockout to Max Verstappen in the last round in Melbourne. A bitterness also magnified by the actual performance of the RB18, capable of getting on the top step of the podium in Saudi Arabia and guaranteeing a show in the challenge between its number 1 and Charles Leclerc on the track.

About the rivalry with the Cavallinothe words of the Director of Red Bull were not lacking Helmut Markowho underlined the major differences currently existing between the Anglo-Austrian team and Ferrari, also confirming a small update ready for Imola which – among other things – is also aimed at reducing the weight of the car by 5 kg: “Ferrari has a very complex package, but easy to configure – commented the Austrian manager a RTL – for us, however, everything must be applied correctly to be able to compete. That is why we are running the risk of bringing in new parts with only one rehearsal session available. We want to attack thoroughly to take our opportunity, instead of waiting for our rivalsalso because Ferrari and Charles Leclerc are too strong “.