Red Bull has announced the return to Napoli Comicon for the 2022 edition, from 22 to 25 April, with the Red Bull Gaming Ground, a space entirely dedicated to gamers. Furthermore, Red Bull is preparing to introduce the best Italian indie video games to the vast audience of fans with the return of Red Bull Indie Forge, the project dedicated to the country’s independent development studios, with a special panel. The goal of the new edition, the company explains, is to offer tangible support, calibrated on the real needs of the realities that will take part in the initiative.. This is demonstrated by the communication activity offered to the winners by Red Bull, which will also include visibility on the social channels of the project’s godmother, the player Sara “Kurolily” Stefanizzi, and the presence of the partner BigRock, a novelty of this edition, which will instead show available the skills of its students in the field of Computer Graphics. The first appointment to mark on the developer calendar is the official opening of registrations, at this linkwhich will coincide with the start of the Napoli Comicon.

In the Red Bull Gaming Ground it will be possible challenge each other in the video game F1 2021 with 10 dedicated workstations. Whoever wins the qualifying heats will be able to move to the play seats, while the overall winner will experience a real F1 simulator on the livery of a Scuderia AlphaTauri single-seater. There will also be a Red Bull Racing single-seater available to fans, with which the public will be able to compete in a game of speed and teamwork, experimenting with a pit-stop simulation. Red Bull Indie Forge will instead be the protagonist on Sunday 24 April at 12, with a panel that will see the participation of the aforementioned Red Bull content creator and player Sara “Kurolily” Stefanizzi, Giorgio Catania, Developer Relations Manager of IIDEA and the winner of the last edition Fortuna “Axel Fox” Imperatore, game designer and producer, with the moderation of the Fanpage.it journalist Marco Paretti. Together, the panelists will officially kick off enrollments for development studies. In addition, a space of the Red Bull Gaming Ground will also be dedicated to the Indie Forge project, for allow fans to try the 2021 winning title,



Freud’s Bones – The Game

and prepare for the new proposals of 2022.

Red Bull Indie Forge, created in collaboration with IIDEA, intends to concretely support the ecosystem of video game development in Italy and give life to the industry, to bring to light the forge of made in Italy talent. As usual, after an initial screening phase, the jury will select the 5 most noteworthy titles, which will get great visibility especially in the second half of the year, to finally decide on two winners. The first will be the result of the jury’s choice, while the second will be the public’s favorite game, elected through a community survey. Red Bull will provide an ad hoc communication and support project according to the characteristics of the title, while the game chosen by the public will be the protagonist of a series of streaming contents with Kurolily, who will show the gameplay on his channel involving his community. The studio author of the champion title will have the opportunity to collaborate with the so-called RED team, elite of the best students of the master in Computer Graphics, Game and Concept Art, the spearhead of the BigRock academy, with the aim of providing the concrete tools for an actual qualitative leap for the winner.