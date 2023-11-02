Max, the bodyguards and the victory

At the end of the recent Circuit of The Americas United States Grand Prix of Austin, Max Verstappen was booed by Sergio Perez’s fans crowded in the stands, at the time of the podium ceremony. The Dutch driver had joked, underlining that – boos or no boos – it was he who took home the winner’s trophy and he would have liked to do the same seven days later in Mexico.

And so Red Bull, as a precaution, has hired some bodyguards for the three-time Dutch world champion, ahead of the weekend on the circuit dedicated to the memory of the Rodriguez brothers. Verstappen thus had to limit his public outings, but on the track he didn’t seem worried at all, as he easily took home victory number 16 of his fantastic season.

Marko thanks the Mexicans

And if everything went smoothly on the track, Verstappen was also able to breathe a sigh of relief at the welcome given to him by the local fans, who dedicated themselves to supporting their favorite Sergio Perez, rather than booing his rivals. The podium ceremony therefore went off without a hitch.

To the Dutch of De Telegraaf, Helmut Marko wanted to reach out to the Mexicans present on the circuit: “The fans were very correct. Max wasn’t booedwhich instead happened just a week earlier in Austin. For the rest, Max didn’t move from the hotel, but I didn’t do the same thing. In fact, I went into town and spent a few days alone in Mexico earlier in the week without the slightest problem. People just wanted to take pictures and said to me: “Welcome to Mexico”. Given the atmosphere here at the beginning of the week, I didn’t think Max would have any problems, and so he did.”