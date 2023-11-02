As previously promised by the developers of Fntastic, the final trailer arrived a few hours ago The Day Before. What the players didn’t expect, however, was the announcement of a postponement of the release date on PC. The debut, previously scheduled for November 10, has been postponed to December 7, 2023.

Not only that, another unexpected news is that The Day Before will be available at launch in Early Access at the price of 39.99 euros, instead of 49.99 euros. The Steam page is active again and you can reach it at this address.

The versions PS5 and Xbox Series however, at the moment they do not have a precise release date, but according to the words of the developers they will arrive in conjunction with the full game.

“It will be Early Access on Steam, as this is our first big game and unexpected things may happen,” Fntastic said. “The release of the full version will occur when we are confident that this is the best version of the game possible, and we believe that player feedback and involvement will go a long way towards achieving this goal.”