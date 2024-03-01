Market, in February the car raises its head: +12.8% | FormulaPassion.it

In February, 147,094 cars were registered in Italy, 12.8% more than the same month in 2023. In the first two months of the year, there were a total of 289,103 registrations, with a growth of 11.7% over the same period of 2023. The data are from the Ministry of Transport. In the cumulative 2024 – points out theANPHIA – Fiat Panda, Lancia Ypsilon and Fiat 500 hybrids occupy, respectively, the first, second and sixth position among mild/full hybrid cars. Among PHEVs, Jeep Renegade comes in eighth place. Among electric vehicles, Jeep Avenger is the third best-selling model after Tesla Model Y and Model 3, followed by Fiat 500, while Peugeot 208 occupies sixth position.

In any case, we can define the February data as more than positive given that incentives were announced but then not implemented. Typical situation to paralyze the market… And, in fact, it explains Michele Crisci president of UnraeThat “We are waiting for the publication of the Prime Ministerial Decree which will make the new 2024 incentives operational, the entry into force of which has been announced for months and is generating a paralysis in the sales of zero or very low emission cars. As reiterated several times, we hope that the incentives will therefore be fully operational as soon as possible, to avoid the further continuation of this negative waiting effect”. On the other hand, it is no coincidence that the results of registrations of electric and plug-in hybrid cars are woeful: although rising compared to January, in February BEVs stopped at 3.4% and PHEVs at 3.2 % of the total market… “The challenge to increase green mobility remains – he explains Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, President of Federauto, the Federation of car dealers – still entangled in the bureaucratic meshes of the competent Administrations, with the undesirable effect of further slowing down the renewal of the car fleet, which, moreover, with these slow pace will need almost three decades for effective rejuvenation”.

Electric cars aside, petrol cars are still gaining ground and reach over 30% of volumes, 31.1% share to be precise. Diesel, however, continues to decline. And with a double-digit drop, in February it fell by 4.4 points, to 14.8% of the total (15.3% in the two-month period, -3.8 points). LPG stops at 9.5% in February (-0.6 pp) and remains stable at 10.2% in the first 2 months of the year, methane represents 0.2% of the market both in the month and in the cumulative .

“While the approval process for the new (green?) incentives is still very far from being completed”, comment Laura Gobbini, Project Manager & Data Analyst at Dataforce Italia, “ and the 120 million euros already allocated for cars with emissions between 61 and 135 g/Km (i.e. thermal, mild hybrid, full hybrid and some plug-ins) have evaporated in two weeks, the outgoing President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen sends an all too winking message to all those who see an unconditional surrender to Chinese companies in this forcibly imposed transition.”

But let's go back to the market analysis. “The growth last February compared to the same month in 2023 is due to several factors,” he says Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the Promotor Study Center. “The first is the fact that February this year had one more working day, compared to February 2023, for the leap year. The second factor is the positive effect of the incentives in force since January for cars with CO2 emissions from 61 to 135 grams per kilometer which saw the 120 million allocation run out in the blink of an eye. The third factor is an increase in car registrations to be allocated to the zero kilometer market and among these there are also many electric cars that are difficult to sell also because they did not benefit from incentives at the time of registration by dealers and will not be able to benefit from them when they are sold as used with zero kilometres. Finally, a fourth factor – concludes Quagliano – is the fact that buyers who do not need incentives are, albeit slowly but continuously, recovering from the sharp decline of the first post-crisis years”.