This would be the second time that the co-founder of ‘Facebook’ (now ‘Meta’) is legally singled out by the Attorney General of the District of Columbia due to his participation in the ‘Cambridge Analytica’ case, in which the British consultancy used amounts massive amounts of data from users of the social network without consent.

The main representative of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, received this Monday, May 23, a lawsuit by the District of Columbia that seeks to hold him personally responsible for the ‘Cambridge Analytica’ scandal in which a data privacy violation was recorded. information of millions of ‘Facebook’ users to collect, without their consent, valuable information for political purposes.

The Attorney General of the District of Columbia, Karl Racine, in charge of announcing the complaint this Monday, asserted that the head of ‘Facebook’ had a “direct participation” when the privacy errors that allowed the British application to incur violations of privacy were registered. private data.

The civil suit, which was filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, seeks Zuckerberg to pay damages, in addition to any additional penalties that may be awarded during a future trial.

The attorney general also assured that he has a lot of evidence against the technology entrepreneur and that the consequences of breaking the law should fall on him, “not only to the companies, but also to their executives.”

“We are suing Mark Zuckerberg for his role in Facebook’s deceptive privacy practices and his failure to protect the data of millions of users,” Racine said on Twitter.

Zuckerberg, co-founder of ‘Facebook’ and chairman of its board of directors since 2012, has under his power 50% of the voting shares of the popular social network and “maintains an unprecedented level of control over the operations of Facebook , which has become the world’s largest social media company,” the suit says.

With this Monday’s lawsuit, there would already be two times that “Racine” tries to directly involve Zuckerberg in the legal battles of the “Meta” company.

The first time was in 2018 when he pointed to the firm and tried to implicate the creator of Facebook, however, the judge dismissed the accusations.

A major corporate and political scandal

‘Cambridge Analytica’, a British company that uses data analysis and data mining for electoral processes, became known internationally for being involved in the scandal with ‘Facebook’.

In 2016 the British company collected details of more than 87 million ‘Facebook’ users without their consent, behavioral, psychological, preference data and more minutiae that would later serve to manipulate the presidential elections of that year in which the presidential candidate of that then, Donald Trump, was splashed.

The psychological profiles of voters were drawn up by the British technology company and then sold to the campaign of the former US president.

But it was not until March 2018 that the stir of ‘Cambridge Analytica’ became known, when Facebook decided to launch a closed-door investigation into the true use that the social network was giving to Internet users’ data and how said information was collected. with other assistive applications.

With the findings of the investigation, the company suspended several of those applications.

Faced with the new demand, the spokesman for ‘Meta Platforms’, Andy Stone, did not want to comment.

This would not be the first time that the great company, now under the umbrella of ‘Meta’, receives accusations of policies of the management of privacy or management of the logarithm of the social network.

With AFP, EFE, and AP