After 13 seasons at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema is, along with Raulthe second all-time top scorer for the white team, only surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo. After finishing the 2021-2022 season of The league of Spain with 27 goals, the attacker became the favorite to win the prized Golden Ballafter winning the title.

In addition, he still has to play the final of the Champions Leaguewhere “Gato” shone in the group stage and in the knockout rounds against Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea Y Manchester City. On Saturday, May 28, he will have to show again what he is made of in the Stade de France in Paris when the Meringues collide in front of the Liverpool.

A match in which Benzema has a new opportunity to be the hero of the madridistas and continue making history with the white club, and increase his scoring tally in the main European tournament, in which he is the third all-time top scorer, only surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

The Frenchman is also the top scorer in the Champions League this season with 15 goals, most of which were decisive for Real Madrid’s advance in the competition: he scored three in the tie against PSG in Madrid, four against Chelsea (three in London and one in Madrid), in addition to the three against City, becoming the protagonist of three comebacks for the team that have led him to opt for his fourteenth trophy in the highest European competition.

A sweet moment for the French footballer who could crown at the end of the year in the World Cup Qatar 2022 of the FIFAin which he will undoubtedly be one of the most outstanding stars after his return to the French team after six years away from the team, a situation that deprived him of winning the World Cup with Les Bleus in Russia 2018.