The sudden rise in Meta shares after the presentation of results, which led to the largest increase in market value in a single session in history, has left a clear winner. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder and main shareholder of the social media giant with approximately 13% of Meta's total in his possession, has taken advantage of the company's good performance to make cash.

Specifically, this Thursday Zuckerberg sold Meta shares worth $134 million. It is the largest single package that the billionaire has gotten rid of since 2018 and a reflection of a trend that has been continuing since last November. In this period of time, Zuckerberg has sold shares worth $765 million, according to records. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) recordsthe American markets supervisor.

In this way, the CEO of Meta stands with a “triple salary” obtained thanks to the company he promoted at the university in 2004.

On the one hand, there are share sales. Although they have contributed 765 million in just three months, it still has securities that correspond to just under 13% of the company if you look at the latest proxy statement report available, corresponding to 2022. In this SEC document, companies provide details about their owners, shareholders, and executive salaries. It should be noted that, since there are two types of Meta shares, class A and class B, although Zuckerberg had only 13% of Meta's shareholding in economic terms, given that he holds practically all of the shares of type B (those that grant more voting rights), Zuckerberg's decisions weigh as if he had 58% of the shareholders.

Second are the payments you charge for your activity on Meta. As CEO of the company, Zuckerberg received a salary of $27.11 million in 2022. Finally, with the arrival of the first dividend in the entire history of Meta, Zuckerberg will pocket about 700 million dollars a year.

The founder of Facebook and king of social networks is currently, according to data from Bloomberg, the fourth richest person on the entire planet, with a fortune that amounts to $168.6 billion. So far this year, his assets have increased by $40.5 billion, which has allowed him to dethrone Bill Gates from fourth place.

During the relative lows that the stock marked in 2022 after the failed metaverse bet, a slowdown in business and the end of the technological furor caused by the pandemic, Zuckerberg's assets were $34.6 billion. Since then, Meta has appreciated 425% and, with this, has covered its founder and main shareholder in gold.

