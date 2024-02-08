













As if that were not enough, Phil Spencer decided to talk about the subject on his X account. But all he said was that they will discuss their plans in a week. Without denying anything. Will this be the end of Xbox? How much would it affect if your games leave the exclusivity of your platform? We will try to analyze that and more here.

Why is this Xbox rumor gaining more strength than others?

All this scandal It started with the rumor of the arrival of Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Over time more rumors began to add more titles to the list of games that will make their way to other consoles.

The reason why many people already take it as a fact is because of those who spread the information. The rumors come from insiders and video game journalists who are quite right with their scoops. As if that were not enough, media dedicated to defending Xbox began to report that they heard the same information from close sources. And as the saying goes 'if the river sounds it's because it carries water'

This caused a huge stir on social networks. Even many fans began to say that they feel betrayed and that it would be a total disappointment for the company to follow this path.

Perhaps what has everyone most nervous is the fact that Xbox itself does not come out to deny anything. Phil Spencer's message is quite lukewarm and does not deny the information. Which already makes us think that there is some truth in all this. How true? We don't know, for this we will have to wait for their next event where they announce the brand's plans.

The new strategy does not sound crazy, with some games

Although some soldiers of the console war may not like this, it is a fact that exclusives are no longer what they were. Especially when we talk about PlayStation and Xbox. After all, PlayStation has already opened its strategy to include releases of its titles on PC, just like Xbox. Although the difference is that Sony does it with games that they have been selling for quite some time on their own console.

With this movement they give games the opportunity to capture the interest of a new market. Surely something similar is what they want to achieve at Microsoft, if the rumors turn out to be true. After all Sea of ​​Thieves It has been on their consoles for years and any user interested in it probably already has it.

As to HiFi Rush we can say the same. Fans of the brand have already had a whole year to enjoy it. Expanding it to other consoles could bring more profits to the company and increase interest in the game that was one of the best of 2023.

That strategy doesn't sound so crazy. Especially when taking into account that other games from Xbox studios were already multiplatform in the past. But what happens when the flagship series also leave this exclusivity?

If Xbox gives its 'crown jewels' to PlayStation, then things get more worrying

Other very strong rumors assure that it would not only be these games that reach other consoles. There is also mention of Halo and gears of war coming to PS5. This information is more shocking because these are two of Xbox's flagship series. If it turns out to be true, it points more to the brand's destiny as a third-party developer that many predict.

And specifically letting your direct competition have access to your most recognized series does not bode well. It is indicative that they do not generate interest on your own console and that is why you are looking for other outlets. On PC it is somewhat understandable, because to a certain extent it is a separate market. But giving up old exclusives to your direct competition doesn't sound like a good business move to us.

After all, if they follow this step with all their games, releasing them some time later, users will no longer find buying an Xbox attractive. They will prefer to buy a PS5, where with patience they can play the best of both brands. Which in the long run would cause Microsoft to exit the console market completely.

The disappearance of the brand from the console space is not good for anyone

Surely many PlayStation fans are happy about the possible disappearance of Xbox from the console market. However, this outcome does not suit anyone. If Xbox becomes a third-party developer and leaves consoles aside, almost all the power would fall to PlayStation. Who will surely take advantage of this position to do whatever he wants.

The competition keeps both brands in line. They can't raise their prices much more than their rival or people will leave. They also cannot stop innovating because this will make the public look elsewhere. Without this anyone could start increasing the prices of their games and services without actually offering significant changes. All because they would be the only ones capable of offering people what they want.

If now PlayStation is already quite comfortable in its position as market leader, imagine what it will be like without the existence of Xbox. That is why this new strategy, which sounds like throwing in the towel, is also worrying.

We also have to ask ourselves: What would happen to the entire library of digital games that the brand's users have if it disappeared? Will they have to start from scratch with the competition? Not to mention that they are the ones that promote backward compatibility the most, so many physical games from before could disappear.

Plus it would be practically giving up in a year when people's interest in Xbox Game Studios exclusives is quite high. 2024 was shaping up to be the year of Xbox and is now plagued with uncertainty.

Next week will be important for Xbox and the video game industry

Now the eyes of the video game world are on Xbox, Phil Spencer and the message they will give next week. Whether the rumors are denied or confirmed, it will undoubtedly be a very interesting moment.

On this side we hope that your decisions are the best for the company and the players. Since a world without Xbox certainly sounds worrying. What do you expect from next week's announcement?

